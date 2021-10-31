Jaishankar, Blinken Meet In Rome, Discuss 'Global Strategic Partnership'

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Rome to discuss broadening strategic cooperation across the world as the two democracies are raising their relations to new levels.They discussed "efforts to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership" during their meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the 16th G20 Summit, according to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. —IANS