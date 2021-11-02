International Human Rights Foundation Names New High Representative For Youth

Ayanangsha Maitra

Chennai (The Hawk): The International Human Rights Foundation has named Daniel del Valle as High Representative for Youth due to his dedication, proven credentials and notable achievements in the area of Youth Empowerment and Youth Participation in the United Nations. An accomplished singer Daniel del Valle has directly worked with several Latin American and African diplomatic missions in both New York and Europe to ensure the direct participation of young people in decision-making processes and to engage young people in bringing about the desired change in their countries and societies.

Exclusively speaking to this reporter on his goals and roles, Daniel del Valle said, "My aspirations and plans in serving in this new role are straightforward.

First of all, I will try my best to ensure young people's voice in the role of public policy and diplomacy. Second, to ensure that the rights of the most vulnerable young people are assured. And finally, among many other ideas that I have, to help young society to know the values promoted by the International Declaration of Human Rights and neighboring texts, through dynamic activities, forums, congresses.

Thanks to the United Nations, this point has been quite developed in recent years. It has been reflected in the latest analysis and general report that the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has made to express what is the reflection of his perspective on the issues that most concern the global population, such as human rights, climate change etc. And in this report, great relevance has been given to the importance of having a committed youth, who can put their ideas on the decision making table. The SG emphasized opening an office for Youth at the UN, at the highest level; and he will appoint a Special Envoy for Future Generations."

"Youth is taking an important role in our day-to-day life but we still have a lot to do. Therefore, those of us who are dedicated to defending that the young voice matters, we will not stop being there, to express our perspectives on what the world needs," Daniel added.

Daniel del Valle will also be serving as an advisor to the Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta to the UN.