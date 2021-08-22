Indonesia reports 16,744 new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 16,744 within one day to 3,967,048, with the death toll adding by 1,361 to 125,342, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.According to the ministry, 23,011 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from Covid-19 to 3,522,048, the Xinhua news agency reported.To date, at least 31.21 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 56.98 million have taken the first dose, the ministry added.Indonesia, with a population of more than 270 million, is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people.