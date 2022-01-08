Indo US Trade-Commerce Gets A Fillip With Improving Agri Market Access

In pursuant to the 12th India – USA TPF meeting held on 23 Nov, 2021 Department of Agriculture and farmer’s welfare (DAC&FW) and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 Vs 2 Agri market access issues i.e inspection / oversight transfer for Indian mangoes & pomegranate and market access for pomegranate arils from India and market access for US cherries and U.S Alfalfa hay. Mango and pomegranate exports will start from Jan – Feb 2022 and pomegranate aril exports from Apr 2022. Exports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from USA will begin in Apr 2022. In addition, based on the ministerial discussions, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) also conveyed its readiness to provide market access for U.S pork and requested the U.S side to share a signed copy of final sanitary certificate for finalizing the same.