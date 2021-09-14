Handing Over Ceremony Interim Lease Passenger Variant Dornier

An official ceremony was conducted at Maritime Air Squadron of National Coast Guard, Mauritius on 13 September 2021 for handing over of the Passenger Variant Dornier (PVD). The aircraft has been presented to Mauritius Police Force by the IndianNavy, on lease. The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Honourable Alan Ganoo, the High Commissioner of India, Smt Nandini K Singla, the Commissioner of Police and various other dignitaries were present for the ceremony.The High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, emphasised on the friendly ties and navalcooperation existing between Mauritius and India, a relation which has only flourished with time. She highlighted that MSN 4059 has been leased to MPF by Indian Navy on a gratis basis to support the current increased load of airoperations. She also mentioned that next year, HAL shall be handing over a brand new State-of-the-Art PVD to Mauritius and this purchase has been facilitated by the Line of Credit under the Government of Mauritius. The gathering was then addressed by the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Honourable Alan Ganoo, who emphasized on the continued support given by India and thanked Indian Navy for sparing a Dornier from its inventory for use by the NationalCoastGuard. The interim lease PVD was then handed over by the High Commissioner of India Smt Nandini K Singla to the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Honourable Alan Ganoo officially.