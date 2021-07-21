Canada's British Columbia declares emergency state from Wednesday over raging wildfires

Canada's western province of British Columbia has declared a state of emergency starting July 21 over raging wildfires triggered by abnormally high temperature levels."The B.C. government is declaring a provincial state of emergency to support the provincewide response to the ongoing wildfire situation," the government said in a press release.The emergency will be in force for 14 days and can be extended should the need arise, the press release added.As of Tuesday, the local authorities have registered 299 wildfires across the province. Nearly 6,000 people have been evacuated and more than 32,000 others received evacuation alerts. More than 3,000 firefighters are involved in fighting fires in all parts of the province.—UNI