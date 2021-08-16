Left Afghanistan to avoid bloodshed: Ashraf Ghani

Kabul: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday said that he left the country in order to avoid "bloodshed" as Kabul fell to the Taliban and terrorists entered the Afghanistan presidential palace.

In his first comments after he left Afghanistan, Ghani, in a Facebook post, said that from now on, the Taliban will be responsible for the "honour, wealth and preservation" of Afghanistan's people.

"In order to avoid bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out. The Taliban have won judgment of sword and guns and now they're responsible for protecting countrymen's honour, wealth and self-esteem...Never in history has dry power given legitimacy to anyone and won't give it to them," Ghani said.

Ghani said he was faced with a "hard choice" between the "armed Taliban" or "leaving the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years".

He added that had he not left the country, the result would have been a big human disaster in this 6 million city.

"If left unchecked, countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be devastated, resulting in a major humanitarian catastrophe in the six-million-strong city," he said.

Ghani said that to win legitimacy and the hearts of people, it is necessary for the Taliban to assure all people, nations, different sectors, sisters and women of Afghanistan.

"Make a clear plan to do and share it with the public. I'll always continue to serve my nation with intellectual moment and a plan to develop," he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Afghanistan Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah in a video message posted on Twitter, addressed Ghani as the "former President" of Afghanistan.

Abdullah also called on Afghans to remain calm and said, "hope this 'hard day and night' will pass soon and people will see peaceful days."

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after country's president Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have formed a Coordination Council in order to prevent chaos and manage affairs related to a peaceful transfer of power.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that Taliban terrorists have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul.

Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city.—ANI