Damaged temple restored, handed over to Hindus: Pak

New Delhi: The Pakistan government on Monday said it has completed the restoration work of the temple that was badly damaged by a mob last week in Punjab province and arrested a total of 90 suspects involved in the attack.

Hundreds of people had attacked the Hindu temple in Bhong city of the Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 kms from Lahore, on Wednesday in reaction to the alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary by an eight-year-old Hindu boy.

The charged Muslim crowed carrying weapons, sticks and bamboos assaulted policemen deployed at the temple and "vandalised and also burnt down" a part of the temple.

The attackers had damaged the idols, walls, doors and electric fittings while desecrating the temple.

"The government has completed the restoration work of the temple and handed over to the local Hindu community," District Police Officer of Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz told PTI on Monday.

He said it was ready for the worship as well.

To a question about how many suspects in the temple attack has been arrested so far, Sarfraz said, "A total 90 suspects have been arrested so far with the help of video footages and they have been produced before a court of law for physical remand," he said.

The official added the main suspects have also been arrested and police are interrogating them.

Another official said the government has engaged workers from Hyderabad to make idols for the temple.

Earlier, police had arrested 50 suspects in what Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called a "shameful attack" on the temple.

An FIR has been lodged under terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against over 150 people for their involvement in attacking the temple.—PTI