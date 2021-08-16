21 killed in road accident in north Nigeria

At least 21 people were killed on Sunday when a bus and a truck fell into a broken culvert on a road in Nigeria's northern state of Jigawa, according to local police.The accident occurred on a road near Radabi village in the Gwaram local government area of the state after a bus and an unregistered truck fell into a broken culvert covered with flood water, said Lawan Shiisu, police spokesperson in Jigawa."Today, at about 6 a.m., we received a distress call from Radabi village that an accident occurred on the Gwaram-Basirka road," Shiisu told reporters in a press briefing in Dutse, the state capital.He said 21 of the passengers were confirmed dead by a medical doctor after they were rushed to a local hospital, while one of the passengers survived.Shiisu said the police have launched an investigation into the incident.Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.—UNI