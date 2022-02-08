S Korea FM Expresses Regret To Jaishankar, MEA Summons Envoy Over Hyundai

India has summoned the South Korean ambassador and lodged a strong protest over the social media posts by Hyundai Pakistan on the so-called Kashmir solidarity day.Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the ministry of external affairs, said it was highlighted to the envoy that the matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be "no compromise".Bagchi said immediately after the social media post on Sunday, the Indian ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai headquarters and sought an explanation.He said the ambassador of South Korea was summoned by the ministry of external affairs on Monday.South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed regret over the issue during a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, according to Bagchi."The ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the ministry of external affairs on February 7. The strong displeasure of the government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him," Bagchi said."It was highlighted that this matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise. We expected the company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues," he said.South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called Jaishankar this morning and the issue figured in the conversation. "While they discussed several issues, the RoK foreign minister also conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and government of India by the social media post," Bagchi said. "A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on political or religious issues," Bagchi said.He said India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. "But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.Hyundai Motor India had faced backlash on social media after the message supporting separatists in Kashmir was posted and the issue was also raised in Parliament. —PTI