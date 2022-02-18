Modi To Defuse Ukraine Tensions

New Delhi (The Hawk): (Narendra) Modi to defuse current voluminous global tension --- threat of imminent world war in circulation --- in Ukraine, thanks to Russia. Modinomics is very expectantly now is being globally seen / awaited / hoped-per-se as being fully able to defuse hugely built-up tension in Ukraine due to Russia 'ready' to go all out therein any moment now...At the time of writing, Breaking News, Modi is due to "+vely interfere, exaggerate +vely, influence his 'supercilious pal Vladimir Putin' on deescalating in/around Ukraine to avert surely ensuing/imminent war, already engulfing USA etc.' They have already far from success of influencing Putin from meddling lock, stock and barrel in Ukraine which mentionably already is widely, authoritatively being claimed as not as weak unlike what Russia Considers it to be, comment those in know of these matters. Yes, none in know of these matters are willing to be named to avoid unsavoury controversies to pre-empt any -ve fall out".

It is being frantically awaited in the First World countries for Modi to mercifully stand by "Modi, Modi, The Saviour", save the world from a "very possible" World War already tottering from current pandemic that has already pushed all countries many, many years behind. ...Yes Modi's moves are nervously awaited with utmost sincerity, inputs are. ...Modi to defuse tension, come what may, opine numerous many.