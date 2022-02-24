India Calls For Immediate De-Escalation, Refraining From Further Action That Worsens Russia-Ukraine Crisis

India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine.The 15-nation UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Ukraine on Wednesday night, the second meeting this week and the fourth since January 31 as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine.As the UNSC meeting was under way, during which UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a direct appeal to Putin to “stop your troops from attacking Ukraine”, the Russian leader announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine.India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti told the Council that New Delhi had only two days ago at the Council meeting on Ukraine called for urgent de-escalation of tensions and emphasised on sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues concerning the situation. "However, we note with regret, that the calls of the international community to give time to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties to defuse tensions were not heeded to. The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis,” he said.India expressed its “deep concern” over the developments, which, if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region.India called for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation. —PTI