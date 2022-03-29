Imran Khan Invokes Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Hanging

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan likened himself to late premier and PPP founder chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was, what he claimed, hanged for attempting to give the country an independent foreign policy, The News reported.

He waved a letter to a large public rally on Sunday and disclosed that his government had been threatened in writing, claiming that “we know from which places an attempt is being made from outside to change the government, and also mount pressure on us for adopting an independent foreign policy”.

The Prime Minister lamented governments were changed in Pakistan with the connivance of people present in Pakistan.

“The parties of Fazlur Rehman and fugitive Nawaz Sharif at that time had started a movement against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Such circumstances were created, which led to hanging of Bhutto,” The News quoted Khan as saying.

“Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us.

“We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing, but we will not compromise on national interest,” he added.

Khan said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi knew that the conspiracy was being hatched for the last few months. He said that the Pakistani nation had to decide whether they would allow the slaves, who were conspiring against the government, to succeed by taking billions of rupees from outside, and that was why the party had invited people there, The News reported.

