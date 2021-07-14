9 Chinese Engineers Killed In Blast On Bus In Pakistan

Nine Chinese workers were among 13 people killed on Wednesday when a blast on a bus sent it careering down a ravine in north-western Pakistan, officials said.The bus was carrying Chinese engineers, surveyors and mechanical staff to the Dasu dam site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is under construction."The blast sparked a fire in the engine plunging the vehicle into a ravine, a local government official told AFP, requesting not be named.He said a further 28 Chinese nationals were injured. A senior local police official, who also asked not to be named, confirmed the incident and said "it was a heavy blast but its nature is not known yet".The Chinese embassy in Pakistan posted a statement on Wednesday, saying that "a certain project of a Chinese firm in Pakistan suffered an attack, which caused the deaths of Chinese nationals".It urged Chinese firms to strengthen their security procedures. —AFP