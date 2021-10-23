World snooker qualifiers: Rawat strikes form as Advani, Mehta win

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) India No. 3, Laxman Rawat (PSPB) was in good nick and scored twin victories, defeating Neeraj Kumar (RPSB) and Dhavaj Haria (PSPB by identical 4-1 margins in the Men's 'Z' Camp (2nd leg) round-robin league matches of the World Snooker Qualifiers, a BSFI National Selection Tournament, here.



The 29-year-old Rawat was in full flow and compiled three notable breaks of 47 (2nd frame), 82 (3rd), and 49 (5th) to outshine teammate Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) and clinch a satisfying 70-13, 57(47)-17, 113(82)-00, 62-75 and 67(49)-01) victory.



Earlier on Friday night, Rawat had produced another steady performance to overcome Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-1 (50-37, 58-43, 35-75, 80-20, and 68(66)-26), the organisers informed in a press release on Saturday.



In the women's section, National champion and India No. 1 Vidya Pillai of Karnataka got back on the winning track after three consecutive defeats, beating Tamil Nadu's strong challenger and third-ranked Indian Varsha Sanjeev 3-1 (45-83, 58-20, 64-28, 61-49).



Madhya Pradesh's Indian No.2 Amee Kamani (MP) also tasted success, getting the better of Mah'rashtra's Arantxa Sanchis (MAH) 3-1 (10-46, 97-52, 67-28, 59-43).



Meanwhile, the top two Indian men players Aditya Mehta and Pankaj Advani both recorded victories. India No. 1 Mehta defeated Himanshu Jain (TEL) 4-1 (92-16, 62-43, 32-79, 62-44, 109(65)-01), while Advani outplayed Haria (PSPB) 4-0 (71(44)-16, 74-38, 72(54)-18, 56-48).



Results:

Women's Z-camp (2nd leg): Amee Kamani (MP) beat Arantxa Sanchis (MAH) 3-1 (10-46, 97-52, 67-28, 59-43); Anupama Ramchandran (TN) beat Keerath Bhandaal (DEL) 3-2 (58-21, 65-74, 60-74, 91-39, 64-32); Vidya Pillai (KTK) beat Varsha Sanjeev (TN) 3-1 (45-83, 58-20, 64-28, 61-49).



Men's Z-camp (2nd leg): Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-1 (50-37, 58-43, 35-75, 80-20, 68(66)-26); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-0 (71(44)-16, 74-38, 72(54)-18, 56-48); Pushpender Singh (RSPB) beat Himanshu Jain (TEL) 4-1 (92-16, 62-43, 32-79, 62-44, 109(65)-01); Rawat (PSPB) beat Haria (PSPB) 4-1 (70-13, 57(47)-17, 113(82)-00, 62-75, 67(49)-01); Mehta (PSPB) beat Pushpender (RSPB) 4-3 (25-68(54), 42-59, 82-69, 72-22, 77(73)-09, 31-64, 63-25).



--IANS



bsk