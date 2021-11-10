World should not ignore poor economic situation in Afghanistan: Pak Minister

Islamabad, Nov 10 (IANS) The world should not leave Afghanistan alone in the current economic situation where people are living in extreme poverty, a Pakistani minister said.



Addressing a press briefing here, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that people in Afghanistan are undergoing very tough economic challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.



"The primary reason for Afghanistan's present situation is that the assets of the country have been seized. Afghanistan was dependent on foreign aid and right now there is no aid," the minister said.



Talking about his country's efforts to support the people of Afghanistan in the hour of need, he said that Pakistan will send rice and wheat to the neighboring country to help it handle the food crisis.



He said a special fund is also being set up by the Pakistani government to help Afghanistan tackle the hunger issue.



Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan announced in a statement on Tuesday that Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to lead a high-level delegation to Pakistan from Wednesday to Friday.



"The exchanges will center on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus inter alia on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity," the statement said.



In view of the prevalent situation, Pakistan has been urging the international community to urgently provide humanitarian assistance and economic support to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people, the foreign ministry said, adding that Pakistan is extending humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan.



