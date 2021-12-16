World No. 4 Pliskova withdraws from Australian Open

Sydney, Dec 16 (IANS) World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open because of a right-hand injury sustained during the training.



"Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney, and (the) Australian Open this year," said the 29-year-old Czech Republic player.



Australian Open officials on Thursday confirmed her withdrawal.



"You will be missed, wishing you a speedy recovery," the Australian Open official Twitter account wrote.



Pliskova, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, joined Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu who are also not playing in the first major of the season.



Known for her powerful serve and forehand, Pliskova reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open. The Australian Open will begin on January 17, 2022.



--IANS



