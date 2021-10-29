World Boxing: Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan progress into last-16

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Boxer Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan made their way into the pre-quarterfinals at the 2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships with convincing triumphs in Belgrade, Serbia.



Continuing their impressive run in the tournament, both the youngsters displayed dominating show in their respective round-of-32 matches. While 20-year-old debutant Rohit outclassed Alen Rahmic of Bosnia and Herzegovina by unanimous margin in the featherweight category, Akash recorded a confident 4-1 victory against German pugilist Daniel Krotter in the 67kg category match played late on Thursday night.



This came after Narender provided India a winning start for the day by defeating Sierra Leone's Mohamed Kendeh by RSC verdict in the +92kg round-of-32 match.



Narender will be up against Tajikistan's experienced boxer and 2006 Asian Games gold medallist Jakhon Qurbonov in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday (October 31).



In the last-16 matches on Monday (November 1), Rohit (57kg) will take Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan, who entered pre-quarterfinals by defeating youth world champion Japan's Reito Tsutsumi. On the other hand, the 21-year-old Akash will square off against Cuban boxer Kevin Brown.



Later on Friday, in the round-of-32 matches, reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) will be seen in action alongside two other Indian pugilists Akash Kumar (54kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg).



--IANS



akm/