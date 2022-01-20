World Bank approves new financing to Cambodia for education improvement

Phnom Penh, Jan 20 (IANS) The World Bank announced that it has approved new financing to help Cambodia improve equitable access to basic education.



In a statement, the World Bank said it will provide a $60 million credit through its International Development Association to Cambodia, reports Xinhua news agency



The funding will support the five-year General Education Improvement Project, which seeks to establish and develop human resources to develop a knowledge-based society in the Southeast Asian country.



"Cambodia has certainly made great achievements in expanding access to education, but equitable access to education for certain groups of children, such as those living in remote areas, coming from poor families or ethnic minority communities, and those living with disabilities, remains an issue," said World Bank country manager for Cambodia Maryam Salim.



"Further, student learning outcomes have been greatly affected by the prolonged school closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We strongly hope that the project will address these challenges and build back better," she said.



The project's key activities will include implementing a school-based management program, providing capacity development to teachers, school leaders, teacher trainers, and educational staff, and improving learning environments, the statement said.



The project calls for construction and rehabilitation of school buildings, science laboratories, teacher training institutions, dormitories for teachers, and special education schools, purchase of education technology equipment, as well as support for students with disabilities, it added.



