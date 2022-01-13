Wordle copycat creator admits he 'crossed a line' following backlash

San Francisco, Jan 13 (IANS) A developer who created a copycat iOS version of Wordle admitted that he was "wrong" to try to monetise the daily word game after he generated backlash online and Apple removed the clone from its App Store.



According to NBC News, the developer, Zach Shakked, was among a handful of people who tried to monetise Wordle, a popular daily word game that gives users six attempts to guess a five-letter word.



"I realize I crossed a line," Shakked wrote on Twitter.



"And I surely, surely will never do anything remotely close to this again," he added.



The game, which is available online through a free website, does not have a smartphone app.



Josh Wardle, the game's creator, told the BBC last week that he pledged to keep Wordle ad- and subscription-free.



Shakked came under fire this week after he created an iOS game called Wordle - The App, which launched on Monday, the report said.



It offered users five, six and seven-letter words with the option for unlimited play with a $30 annual subscription, it added.



Apple said it has removed Wordle - the App and other clones of the game from its App Store, as per the report.



