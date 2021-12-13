Won't name Vishpala an accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case: ED

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday told a special court it is not going to name one of the alleged suspects -- Vishpala Parthasarthy, as an accused in the Rs 200 crore PMLA case lodged against multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.



Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was recently quizzed by ED several times as an witness in the case.



Vishpala, who has her house in Mumbai moved before the Patiala House Courts seeking anticipatory bail after she was called by ED to join the investigation.



According to the information, she was questioned by ED in March at South Mumbai's ED office. In her plea she had mentioned that she is 69 and soon after an inquiry, she underwent a surgery and her health was not good since then.



When ED called her to join the probe she had apprehension that ED might place her under arrest. She then moved before the court.



During the argument, special public prosecutor Atul Tripathi and PP Mohammed Feraz informed the court that the agency won't make her an accused in the case after this the plea moved by Vishpala was withdrawn by her lawyer.



--IANS

atk/pgh