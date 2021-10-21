Women's National Boxing: Delhi's Hemlata, Maharashtra's Aarya dominate on Day 1

Hisar, Oct 21 (IANS) The Women's National Boxing Championships got off to a blistering start on Thursday, with Delhi's Hemlata defeating her opponent PS Mantasaha Kumari from Assam 4-0 in the 50kg category.



Hemlata gave Mantasaha no chance whatsoever as she connected her jabs to precision and won the contest on a unanimous basis here.



Another highlight of the Day 1 was the flawless performance from Maharashtra's Aarya Kulkarni, who outclassed Yape Bamang of Arunachal Pradesh 5-0. It was a display of total domination from Kulkarni, evident from round one, and she did not let up till the final round to register an easy win.



Dominating the 50kg category on Day One were Goa's Priti Chawan, who beat Monika Pandey of West Bengal by referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict, and Punjab's Komal, who blanked Sonia Gauni of Uttarakhand 5-0.



It was in the 52kg category that witnessed an edge-of-the-seat contest between Madhya Pradesh's Anjali Sharma and Tamil Nadu's V Vinodhini. Both boxers stood toe-to-toe throughout the fight, with Anjali just edging out Vinodhini 3-2 in the final verdict.



--IANS

cs