Women's hockey nationals: Big wins for Odisha, Punjab, and Haryana on Day 2

J0hansi, Oct 22 (IANS) Top states continued to have a field day with teams from Odisha, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh registering comfortable victories in their respective matches on the second day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here on Friday.



In the first match of the day, Odisha registered a comprehensive 18-0 victory over Hockey Himachal in their Pool D match. Dipti Lakra (5', 23', 27', 30', 56', 58') scored six goals while Janhabi Pradhan (8', 34', 38') netted a hat-trick. Namrata Jasmin Bara (35', 60') scored a brace while Khusbu Kujur (2'), Ashim Kanchan Barla (4'), Sushanti Minz (11'), Abinasi Mukti Surin (20'), Rojita Kujur (30'), Rinki Kujur (33') and Sarita Kerketta (43') scored a goal each for the winner.



Later in Pool E, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 12-0. Navjot Kaur (9', 38', 48', 60') found the back of the net four times, while Sarabdeep Kaur (11', 39') and Kirandeep Kaur (21', 47') scored a brace each. Yashika Negi (8'), Priya (23'), captain Reena Rani (34'), and Shweta (48') scored one goal each.



In the other Pool E match, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 5-0. Poonam (18', 36', 52') scored a hat-trick, while Reetu Devi (2', 48') scored a brace for Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey India informed in a release on Friday.



In Pool A, Hockey Haryana eased past Le Puducherry Hockey with a comprehensive 25-0 victory. Jyoti (15', 25', 31', 38', 55', 58') scored six goals, while Monika Sihag (4', 18', 20', 33', 35') found the back of the net five times. Soni (1', 29', 37', 39') netted four goals. Amandeep Kaur (2', 5', 47') scored a hat-trick, while Kumari Shailja Gautam (6', 7') scored a brace. Ekta Kaushik (8'), Manjeeta (24'), captain Manisha (33'), Anita (41') and Manisha (57') scored one goal each.



In Pool B, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Bihar 7-0. Chaitrali Gawde (6', 53') scored a brace, while Ankita Sapate (2'), Poonam (12'), Renuka Yadav (28') and Akansha Singh (42') scored one goal each.



In the last match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered a comprehensive 15-0 victory over Hockey Bengal. Prashu Singh Parihar (15', 18', 35', 36') scored four goals, while Upasana Singh (21', 26', 27') scored a hat-trick. Neeraj Rana (8', 58') and Anjali Gautam (29', 38') netted a brace each. Jyoti Pal (3'), Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta (5'), Sakshi Pandey (9'), and Yogita Bora (15') scored a goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.



--IANS



bsk