Women's Asian Cup: Australia power past Philippines; Thailand beat Indonesia in Group B

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Australia marched towards the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 quarter-finals with their second win in Group B while Thailand bounced back from the defeat to the Philippines to maintain their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.



Australia, two-time finalists in 2014 and 2018 editions who had started this campaign with an 18-0 win over Indonesia on Friday, came up with a second-half blitz to register a 4-0 win over the Philippines at Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.



Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, Thailand came back strongly to secure a similar 4-0 victory over Indonesia at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.



In the Group's first match on Monday, the Matildas took 51 minutes to break the deadlock against the side 53 places below them in the world rankings, but ultimately cruised to victory thanks to goals from Sam Kerr, Emily van Egmond and Mary Fowler as well as an own goal from Dominqiue Randle.



With a maximum of six points after two matches, Australia will look to mathematically confirm their place in the last eight on Thursday, while the Philippines are also well placed to advance despite their defeat, thanks to their earlier win against Thailand.



Three days removed from a record-breaking 18-0 win over Indonesia the Matildas returned to Mumbai Football Arena as overwhelming favourites, but they were given a much sterner test by an organised and physically adept Philippines outfit.



However, they came back strongly in the second half, scoring through Emily van Egmond (67th min), Ellie Carpenter (81st min) and Mary Fowler (87th min) scored a goal apiece for Australia while Dominique Randle (53rd min) scored the own goal.



Thailand bounced back from their opening day defeat to secure a 4-0 win over Indonesia in Group B at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Monday.



Kanyanat Chetthabut starred with a hat-trick as Thailand revived their hopes after having suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Philippines in their opener.



Thailand, however, face a daunting task as up next are group leaders Australia'while Indonesia's knockout stage hopes have been dashed by Monday's defeat, having lost 18-0 to the Matildas in their tournament opener.



