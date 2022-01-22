Women's Ashes: Second T20I between England and Australia abandoned

Adelaide, Jan 22 (IANS) Relentless rain forced the abandonment of the second T20 International between the England and Australian women's cricket teams at the Adelaide Oval with only 4.1 overs possible on Saturday.



Australia had won the opening T20I at the same venue by nine wickets. The third and final T20I will be played on January 23, which will be followed by a one-off Test and three ODIs.



After a delayed start, the match was reduced to 14-overs-a-side, with Australia winning the toss and opting to field first to make use of any moisture in the surface.



Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont walked out to bat and got the visitors off to a solid start. Wyatt was the aggressor while Beaumont was more cautious in her approach as the visitors reached a score of 25/0 in the 4.1 overs.



Australia tried five different bowlers but captain Meg Lanning could not find the breakthrough, although they kept the scoring rate in check.



Rain arrived again and didn't relent this time as the match was finally called off. The result meant both teams shared one point each with Australia leading the multi-format series 3-1 with a win in the opening encounter.



Both teams will be hoping for the rain to stay away from what will promise to be an entertaining final T20I encounter on Sunday.



