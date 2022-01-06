Women's Ashes schedule rejigged to accommodate ODI World Cup quarantine

Melbourne, Jan 6 (IANS) The Women's Ashes series will get underway a week earlier than originally scheduled, after the schedule for the multi-format series on Thursday was rejigged and brought forward due to the quarantine requirements for the upcoming ODI World Cup in New Zealand, that begins on March 3.



The multi-format series between England and Australia kicking will now begin with the first T20I on January 20 in Adelaide Oval. The Test match remains as is - to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra from January 27 to 30. This is followed by the ODIs, to be played on February 3, 6 and 8.



"We are looking forward to a fantastic series between probably the two best teams in the world, with each side being current T20 and ODI world champions respectively," Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley said.



Cricket Australia have also had to factor in 'logistical considerations' while making the schedule, which has resulted in moving the T20Is out of Sydney. All three T20Is have been scheduled in Adelaide, before the teams move to Canberra for the Test and the first ODI, before heading to Melbourne to cap off the series.



"Regrettably, logistical considerations have meant that we have had to move two T20 games from North Sydney Oval, which has long been the home of the women's game in Sydney, and it is also disappointing that the annual Governor-General's XI match scheduled to be played at Drummoyne Oval is unable to proceed this season.



We thank cricket fans in Sydney for their understanding and have no doubt that the three T20Is at Adelaide Oval will set the tone for a great series," said Hockley.



The changes were necessary to allow both countries to enter hotel quarantine in New Zealand ahead of the 50 over World Cup. Recent changes made to New Zealand's border roadmap in late December mean the two teams will have to undergo 10 days of hotel quarantine; under the country's original plans announced in November, they would only have needed to complete seven days of home isolation travelling from Australia.



While that tournament does not begin until March 4, both teams are set to play up to two warm-up games in the week leading into the event, and given the isolation requirements, are required to be in New Zealand by mid-February.



Australia's squad is due to be announced next week, while England named a 17-player main squad and 12-strong 'A' group in December.



Women's Ashes Schedule:



Jan 20: First T20, Adelaide Oval



Jan 22: Second T20, Adelaide Oval



Jan 23: Third T20, Adelaide Oval



Jan 27-30: Test match, Manuka Oval



Feb 3: First ODI, Manuka Oval



Feb 6: Second ODI, Junction Oval



Feb 8: Third ODI, Junction Oval



