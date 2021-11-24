Women safety our top most priority: Delhi Police chief

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said that the safety of women in the national capital is his top most priority.



"So far the crime against women is concerned, preventing it is our topmost priority," the police chief said during an event at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) here.



He said that the Delhi Police have six DCPs, 8 ACPs and 9 SHOs, who all are women, and they have been placed in those areas where the police anticipates crime against women. "Overall the approach is that if a woman is in distress, if a child is in distress, then proper attention is given to them," Commissioner Asthana averred.



He informed that Delhi Police have crime against women cell in every police station and a specialized department named SPUWAC i.e. Special Police Unit for Women and Children. "This not only provides help during investigation rather help in counselling women and children in distress," Asthana noted.



The approach is to pay more attention to such issues and solve problems with a positive mindset, he added.



Recently, during a crime review meeting, Asthana instructed all DCPs of districts to review all pending crime-against-women cases and ensure that charge sheets in these cases are filed within a mandated period.



But what does the figures say? The crime against women in the national capital continued to show an upward trajectory, compared to last year's data.



According to the data compiled by Delhi Police, 1,725 women have been allegedly raped in the current year till October 31 in the city. In 2020, 1,429 women had to face the heinous crime till the same period. Comparing the data with the last year, there has been an increase of 20 per cent. In 2020, the total number of crime against women stood at 7,948 which this year has increased to 11,527.



In total, the crime against women has increased by a massive 45 per cent in the national capital in just (past) 10 months.



--IANS

uj/skp/