Women empowerment a top priority of Centre: Prez

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Underlining the role and importance of women participation in the development of India, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that women empowerment is one of the top priorities of the government.



"Women participation in the development of the rural economy is increasing. In the year 2021-22, 28 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) were given financial support of Rs 65,000 crore by the banks," the President said while addressing both the houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session.



He said this figure is four times higher than that of 2014-15 financial year.



Kovind further informed that the Centre has trained thousands of such groups and helped them participate as 'Banking Sakhi'. "These women are connecting banking services in rural areas to each and every household there," he said.



Highlighting the schemes introduced by the Centre to help women, the President said that the success of Ujjwala Yojna has been witnessed by all and with the help of schemes like Mudra Yojna, more than 15 crore people have been benefited and around 4 crore people have started their own business.



Kovind also mentioned the 'Beti Bachao, Beti padhao' campaign, adding that it yielded positive results as the number of girls taking admission in schools has increased significantly.



To ensure equality between genders, the Centre has proposed to increase the marriageable age of women from 18 to 21, he said.



He said that by brining in a law against Triple Talaq, the Centre has abolished a social evil prevalent in Muslim society, "and Muslim women will no longer need to be accompanied by a blood-relative (Mehram) to go for Haj pilgrimage," he added.



--IANS

rdk/skp/