Woman who set herself on fire, dies during treatment

Mathura, Jan 10 (IANS) The woman who set herself on fire in front of a police station in Mathura on Saturday, succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday night.



She had attempted self-immolation in protest against police inaction in a molestation case where she was the victim. Her molester had allegedly been harassing her to withdraw a five-year-old complaint against him.



The woman had suffered 96 per cent burn injuries when she was brought to the district hospital for treatment, according to the emergency medical officer.



Later, she was referred to S.N. Medical College in Agra where she succumbed during treatment.



The police have registered an FIR under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the IPC against four persons, including the village pradhan's father, for allegedly pressuring her to withdraw the complaint against the accused.



A panchayat was allegedly held in the woman's village earlier this month, in which 50 residents had participated. The members, along with the accused, pressured the woman to withdraw her complaint as the matter was still pending in court. They allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she did not do so.



Superintendent of police Gaurav Grover said that one of the four accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Sunday.



A manhunt has been launched to arrest the others, he added.



According to police reports, in July 2017, the woman was allegedly molested by a local. He was arrested by the police after the registration of an FIR under Section 354 (criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. He was later released on bail after 15 days.



