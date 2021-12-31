Woman sent to shelter home by Delhi Police, husband approaches HC

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) A young man has moved the Delhi High Court seeking custody of his wife, who was handed over to a shelter home by Delhi Police, on an allegedly false criminal complaint of the girl's parents.



Issuing notice in the matter, a division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Anu Malhotra on Friday sought the response of Delhi Police and the woman's parents in the matter.



Seeking the court's intervention in the matter, the man stated that the police action is against the wishes of the couple and their legal and fundamental rights.



Advocate Gurmit Singh Hans, who appeared for the petitioner, said the marriage was against the wishes of the girl's parents, who filed a false complaint against the husband and police intervened in the matter.



The plea said, on December 19, the couple had been called to the police station. After interrogation, the next day, the woman was handed over to the officials of Nirmal Chaya, Nari Niketan against her wishes as well of her husband.



The petitioner sought the issuance of direction to the respondents to recover his wife from the illegal custody.



The court will hear the matter further on January 10, 2022.



--IANS

jw/vd