Woman raped in moving car by FB 'friend'

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25 (IANS) A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving car by her Facebook 'friend'.



The woman was returning home after appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector recruitment exam in Agra on Tuesday when the accused, who is a resident of Palwal in Haryana, came with his driver to pick her up from Mathura.



The woman alleged that the man got her to sniff a drug a few moments after she sat in his car.



Following this, she lost consciousness. When she regained her senses, she said she found herself at a spot on the Delhi-Agra national highway (NH-2) near Kosikala. Somehow, she managed to reach home. Subsequently, she narrated her ordeal to her family.



Superintendent of Police (rural) Shirish Chandra, said that an FIR has been registered against the man under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint made by the survivor's family members at the Kosikala police station.



The woman was sent for a medical examination on Wednesday. He added that the woman is not aware of the accused's exact address.



Police have launched an investigation into the case. The woman's statement will be recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC on Thursday when she is in a position to narrate the incident.



