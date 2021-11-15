Woman kills 3-yr-old daughter in fit of rage in Gurugram; arrested

Gurugram, Nov 15 (IANS) The police in Gurugram on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly strangulating her 3-year-old daughter to death in a fit of rage. After committing the crime, she also slit her wrist with a knife and had to be hospitalised.



The incident took place on Saturday in Gurugram's Sadhrana village. The accused, Pooja Rani, was arrested after she was discharged from the hospital.



Pooja Rani has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Preet Pal Sangwan, told IANS.



She was booked after her husband Pradeep Singh filed a complaint with the police.



In his complaint, Singh said that he left the house for work on Saturday at 1.45 pm, leaving behind his wife and daughter.



"When I returned home on Saturday night, my wife did not open the door. I somehow opened the door and found Pooja lying on the floor in a pool of blood with her wrist slit, while my daughter Kanishka was lying dead on the bed," Singh said.



He immediately informed the police and rushed his daughter and wife to a government hospital. While the doctors admitted his wife, they declared his daughter brought dead.



Singh told the police that his wife was short tempered and had killed his daughter in a fit of rage.



"The woman has been arrested. Further legal proceedings will be initiated as per the rules," Sangwan said.



