Woman killed in celebratory firing in UP

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 1 (IANS) A woman died allegedly after being shot in the head during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in the district.



The incident took place in the Samaspur village, late on Sunday night, when the bride's cousin opened fire with a country-made pistol.



The bullet hit the head of Javitri, 48, who had come to attend the wedding.



She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared her brought dead. The bride's cousin has been arrested, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.



--IANS

