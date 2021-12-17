Woman, her 2 kids, poisoned to death over dowry in Nalanda

Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) A woman, along with two her two children, was poisoned to death over dowry in Bihar's Nalanda district on Friday morning.



The incident occurred in Badaye Chakia village under Islampur police station. The deceased were identified as Gyanti Devi, her daughter(5) and son(3).



In a statement to police, the woman's father said that despite getting adequate dowry, his son-in-law Guddu Paswan used to frequently demand money.



"On being informed by neighbours, I rushed just to see my daughter and her children lying

on the bed frothing at their mouths. The other family members, including Guddu Paswan, were absconding," he said.



HK Singh, investigating officer of this case, said: "We have registered an FIR against Guddu Paswan and other relatives on the basis of the statement given by deceased's father."



A hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.



