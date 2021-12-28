Woman gets daughter killed for seeing her with lover

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 28 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a woman provoked her husband to kill their daughter after the latter saw her with her paramour.



The accused, Kamla, apparently panicked after her daughter Pratibha saw her with her lover Ram Naresh.



She later told her husband Nagendra that she had seen Pratibha with Ram Naresh in an objectionable state.



Later, during sustained grilling by the police, Kamla confessed to her crime and revealed how she misled her husband and provoked him to murder their daughter.



Pratibha was murdered on December 22 and police arrested Kamla on Monday.



Station House Officer SHO, Kasimpur, Hari Shankar Prajapati, said Pratibha's body was recovered from mustard fields in the Kithawa Kheda village on December 22.



"Broken mobile phones were also found near the body. Surveillance cell traced the owners, who were parents of the deceased," the SHO said.



"The post mortem report revealed that the girl was first strangulated and then smashed with some heavy object," he added.



--IANS

amita/dpb

