Woman found dead with wrists cut, husband absconding

Badaun, Oct 28 (IANS) A young woman was found dead, with wrists of both her hands cut, at Gadhai village in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, police said, adding that her husband is absconding.



According to the police, the couple got married two years ago but the husband had been constantly quarrelling with the victim due to which she went to stay with her parents.



Her husband, on the pretext of sorting out things, visited the house on 'Karva Chauth' and stayed for three days.



On Wednesday morning, he was absconding and the family later discovered the woman's body in her room.



Bilsi Inspector Dinesh Kumar Sharma said: "Family suspects the husband's involvement in the crime. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the process of registering a case is underway. The woman's husband is currently on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him."



--IANS

amita/svn/ksk/