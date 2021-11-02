Woman constable dies as tree falls on her in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) A woman head constable who was posted outside the Secretariat in Chennai was crushed to death on Tuesday after a tree fell on her. A male head constable who was standing beside her escaped with minor injuries.



Condoling the death of constable Kavitha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh to her family.



The police said that the huge tree got uprooted at 9.15 a.m. on Tuesday and Kavitha was crushed to death under it. Half a dozen police personnel who were on duty there managed to run away while constable Murugan suffered minor injuries.



Kavitha is survived by her husband who works with the Southern Railway and family who live in Tondiarpet railway quarters. She has three children. While her eldest is in college, the other two go to school.



According to police, due to incessant rain the Secretariat was deserted as otherwise more than 100 people would have been present to submit their grievances.



--IANS

