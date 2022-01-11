Woman accuses husband of murder attempt, says hid in forest

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 11 (IANS) A young married woman has accused her husband and in-laws of attempting to kill her on the night of January 1 at their residence in the Sega Jagatpur village here.



Anjali Singh, 22, told the police that her husband tied her hands and legs and tried to choke her with a rope but she somehow untied herself, escaped into a forest nearby, and spent the whole night in hiding.



She added that she was a victim of both domestic violence and dowry demands.



An FIR was lodged based on her complaint against six people, including her husband Amit Singh and other relatives on charges that include attempt to murder.



However, the police sent the case to a family court for mediation despite Anjali's protests. Anjali is currently living at her maternal home in Hapur and says she fears for her life because she is required to come to the family court in Bulandshahr.



Station house officer (SHO) of the Agauta police station, Amar Singh, however, explained, "Whenever there is a complaint of domestic violence, the case goes to mediation, irrespective of an FIR. We cannot take action against the accused while the matter is still pending in mediation but if the mediation is cancelled by the family court, we are free to proceed according to the provisions of the FIR,"



Jagbeer Singh, Anjali's uncle, said , "She does not want mediation. She will have to come to Bulandshahr, where her life is in danger."



The victim's in-laws have refuted all charges.



Shiv Kumar, Anjali's brother-in-law and one of the accused in the case, said, "On January1, only two women were at our home in the village, Anjali and our mother. All the other family members who are accused in the FIR were in Ghaziabad, where we live and work. Our mobile phone location is evidence of the same. This is a result of compatibility issues between the husband and wife. We have tried to resolve the matter but failed."



