With Taliban taking over Afghanistan, terrorism on rise: Amarinder

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (IANS) Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said with Taliban taking over Afghanistan, terrorism is increasing in Kashmir.



"Our worst fears are coming true. With Pakistan-backed Taliban taking over Afghanistan, terrorism is increasing in Kashmir. Minorities are being selectively targeted & now five soldiers have been killed in action in Surankote sector," he said in a tweet.



"We need to deal with it decisively and firmly," he added.



Five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.



