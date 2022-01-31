With fewer tests, Andhra's Covid tally drops to 5,879

Amaravati, Jan 31 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's daily Covid-19 tally dropped to 5,879 on Monday as the authorities conducted fewer tests during the last 24 hours.



Only 25,284 samples were tested during the period ending 10 a.m. on Monday.



The positivity rate dropped to 23.25 per cent from 26.23 per cent on Sunday but still much higher than the national average of around 15 per cent.



The state had Sunday reported 10,310 new Covid cases while 39,296 samples were tested.



According to the state command control room, nine persons succumbed to the virus in the 24-hour period.



The virus claimed two lives each in Kurnool and Nellore districts. A death each was reported from Kadapa, Chittoor, Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts. The cumulative death toll mounted to 14,615.



Anantapur district reported the maximum number of new cases (856) during the last 24 hours, followed by East Godavari (823), Kadapa (776), and Krishna (650).



The number of active cases dropped to 1,10,517 from 1,16,031 the previous day. Prakasam district has the highest number of active cases at 13,496, followed by Guntur (12,843) and Nellore (11,677).



The 24-hour period saw 11,384 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 21,51,238.



Meanwhile, Telangana reported 2,861 new cases and one death on Monday. A total of 81,486 samples were tested during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. on Monday.



The daily Covid tally of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) dropped to 746 from 1,045 the previous day but the other districts saw a jump in daily infections. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering GHMC reported 234 and 165 new cases respectively. Khammam and Nalgonda were the only other two districts with new cases in three digits.



According to the Director of Public Health, the 24-hour period saw more recoveries than new cases. As many as 4,413 people recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative numbers to 7,22,654. The recovery rate improved to 94.60 per cent.



A total number of 37,168 cases were currently under treatment or isolation.



