With 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi', makers of 'Radhe Shyam' kickstart Hindi musical promos

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is prepping up for its pan-India release soon as the makers have started the Hindi promotions.



Hindi musical promotions are going to start with the song 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi.'



'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' is composed by Mithoon and is crooned by Arjit Singh. The full song will be out on December 1, as per the official announcement by the makers.



The makers shared the details of the same, with a promo featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The promo, which is shot in picturesque locations, gives a glimpse of the love story. Prabhas looks extremely stylish, while Pooja is drop-dead gorgeous. With soothing background music, the couple is seen romancing at exotic locales and bays.



'Radhe Shyam' is slated for release on January 14, 2022. Being a Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial, 'Radhe Shyam' is billed as an epic love story made under UV Creations banner.



