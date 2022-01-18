With 63 new cases, Omicron tally reaches 591 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (IANS) As the Covid cases continue to rise in Kerala, 63 more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant taking the total to 591, said state Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday.



Of the 63 cases recorded on Tuesday, six of them were in the capital district and belonged to a college who turned positive after returning from a pleasure trip.



The Health Minister said of the 591 Omicron cases, 401 came from low risk countries, 101 were from high risk countries, 70 were contacts of primary infectees, while 19 came from other states in the country.



George also pointed out that while the daily Covid cases in the state on December 26 was just 1,824, on Monday it crossed 22,000 staging a huge spike. The total number of active cases jumped to 1,21,458 and so has the daily test positivity rate which reached a recent record high of 33 per cent, she added.



--IANS

sg/dpb





