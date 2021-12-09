With 1,000 gaming stations, Deltin Royale offers finest blend of luxury, entertainment

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Asia's largest and most contemporary offshore gaming destination, Deltin Royale is all set to welcome vacationers to an incredible blend of gaming experience, live entertainment and gourmet buffet meals with its 1,000 gaming stations spread over 50,000 sq. ft.



Ensuring world-class experience in a place throbbing with excitement, Deltin offers a host of games including American Roulette, Indian Flush, Andar Bahar, Blackjack, Baccarat, and Texas Hold'em Poker, among others.



Moreover, the regular presence of magnificent Bollywood superstars and famous celeb influencers lends an affable buzz to Deltin, all year round. Built for all, the place buzzes with live entertainment and captivating performances while offering an opportunity to spend time by immersing into the phenomenal ambience offered.



The floating casino provides a magnificent gaming experience that allows an individual to showcase their skills, try their luck and learn new games. On the whole, Deltin Royale aces at curating the finest entertainment providing vacationers an unforgettable gaming experience.



Moreover, with an understanding that nothing brings people together like good food, the vessel has an elegant dining space called Vegas ends and a Sky Bar at the deck. Thus, making it an apt destination to explore the serenity of Goa and have an entertaining yet pleasant holiday with your family and friends.



The need to take time off to experience a wholesome holiday with your loved ones has been more than ever now. And Deltin Royale offers a perfect blend of luxury, entertainment and gaming which creates a perfect atmosphere to create elegant and engaging occurrences.



