WinZO, Voodoo partner to bring two popular titles for Indian users

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Domestic multi-player gaming and entertainment platform WinZO on Tuesday partnered with France-based casual games' publisher Voodoo to bring Voodoo's two most popular titles -- Crowd City and Dune -- on the WinZO platform for Indian users.



As a part of the collaboration, WinZO will assist the global giant with its distribution and lend its technological expertise for the vernacular Indian market.



"This collaboration between WinZO and Voodoo is a very organic one with both the organisations being the leaders in the Indian and global casual gaming ecosystems respectively," Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder of WinZO, said in a statement.



"We are confident that this collaboration with Voodoo will bring multiple titles for our users together and prove to be mutually beneficial. We, at WinZO are committed to ensuring the success of all developer partners," Rathore added.



With this partnership, Voodoo will be able to leverage WinZO's more than 65 million premium quality users. At least 55 per cent of WinZO's users who prefer pay-to-play formats spend over 60 minutes on the platform daily.



The collaboration is focused on upgrading games for optimal performance with low end smartphones and fluctuating internet connectivity -- a problem predominant in the Indian market.



For Voodoo, India accounts for 10 per cent of their downloads of which only 0.5 per cent contributes to their revenues.



--IANS

vc/bg