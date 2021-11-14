Winter session of Odisha Assembly to begin on Dec 1

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (IANS) The winter session of Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on December 1 and continue till December 31.



As per the provisional calendar of sittings issued by the Assembly, the session will have 26 working days and the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2021-22 will be presented on the first day of the winter session (December 1).



Debate on demands of grants will be conducted in the House from December 7 to 9 while the Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary budget will be tabled on December 10.



Five days (December 3, 17, 24, 29 and 31) have been reserved for private members businesses. There will be no meetings on December 5,12,19 and December 26 due to Sunday, and on December 25, due to Christmas.



--IANS

