Winter Beauty Essentials

All of the products listed below are vegan and environmentally friendly.



Green Tea Oil-Free Moisturizer :



It is a light-weight, non-comedogenic green tea oil-free moisturiser for everyday use. It contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which will control oiliness and prevent breakouts. It also has squalane and kakadu-natural moisturizers that keep the moisture in and leave you feeling refreshed. It is free of synthetic colours and artificial fragrances.



Grape Seed & Sea Buckthron Face Oils Blend :



Plum Grape Seed and Sea Buckthorn Face Oil have 10 natural oils that absorb easily and don't feel greasy on your skin. Sunflower oil, Rosehip oil, Olive oil, and Grape seed oil are just a few of the beneficial ingredients.It also has an antioxidant-rich formula that prevents moisture loss.



E-Luminence Deep Moisturizing Creme :



Its rich, deep moisturising cream formula melts into normal, dry, very dry, and sensitive skin. It is also known to heal, soothe, calm, and hydrate skin. The healing calendula extracts work well for damaged skin.



Chamomile & White Tea Plush Night Souffle :



For combination skin and overnight hydration.The antioxidants chamomile and white tea nourish and calm your skin, while kokum butter and argan oil keep it bouncy, hydrated, and supple.



Bright Years Restorative Overnight Creme :



Heavy-duty overnight cream for dry, oily, combination, and sensitive skin with a creamy texture. It spreads easily, absorbs well, and leaves your skin feeling moisturised and cared for. The calming aloe juice brings relief to tired skin.



Grape Seed & Sea Buckthorn Nurturance Night Cream:



It is a light, cream-based night cream with a pleasant fragrance that can heal your skin and give you a smooth, refreshed appearance every morning. It prevents dry skin by giving undisturbed nourishment.



E-Luminence Simply Supple Cleansing Balm :



Its ultra-light Plum Green Tea Night Gel ensures no more oily mornings. The antioxidant green tea extract helps combat acne. It contains brightening licorice and clarifying willow bark that keeps your skin gently hydrated.



Dermafique Winter Care Range



Dermafique Aqua Surge Body Serum, 300 ml for INR 350



This day body serum corrects cell damage while leaving your skin intensely moisturised. The Aqua Surge [Body Serum] contains Vitamin E-the powerhouse antioxidant we all need to thank for its protective action against UV radiation and skin recovery.



Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Serum, 300 ml for INR 350



This body serum, targeted towards your daily skin care regimen, gives parched skin a moisture boost and prevents collagen breakdown while nursing your skin back to its supple self. The Intensive Restore body serum gives your skin 10X the goodness of Vitamin E and repairs the skin while leaving it with a lasting glow.



Dermafique Night Replenish Body Serum, 300 ml for INR 350



This body serum, targeted towards your nighttime body care regimen, speeds up cell regeneration by healing the skin on your body with its antioxidant-rich formula. The Night Replenish body serum gives your skin a 30x benefit of Vitamin E that assists the skin in undoing the damage done during the day and, in the process, repairs the skin through the night.



Dermafique Oleo Restore Hand Serum, 50 gm for INR 209



This hand cream works over time to heal dryness and help prevent collagen breakdown to give you younger-looking hands. With 10x Vitamin E* benefit, this cream keeps the skin soft while helping it retain moisture.



Dermafique Aqua Cloud Hydrating Crème, 200 gm for INR 899



A dewy moisturiser that deeply hydrates, nourishes and plumps up the skin. A smart new derma routine for healthy, beautiful, and zen-like skin



Dermafique Hydra Tonique Gel Fluid, 50 gm for INR 749



A light-weight and fast-absorbing derma-hydration system that prevents trans-epidermal water loss, leaving the skin super hydrated and glowing.



Kimirica Crème Bath Collection



Healthy skin depends a lot on your showering routine. While you may be thinking that taking shower is rather a straightforward task as all you need to do is get inside the shower, use soap to cleanse the body and scrub the dirt away but think again. While soaps may be effective in cleaning the dirt away, however a majority of them have a harsher effect on the body that robs off the essential proteins and lipids. For people with dry or normal or oily skin, it is essential to find a product that consists of emollients to soften the skin and keep it soft and supple. That's where Kimirica's Crème Bath range makes a difference. Available with a range of enticing aromas, Kimirica's Crème Bath range has been designed to offer deep cleansing and nourishment to your skin that provides an uplifting bathing experience.



Enriched with natural ingredients like Argan Oil, Aloe Vera, Pro-Vitamin B5, Vitamin E, Gingko Balboa and White Tea, every product in the bath range promises gentle cleansing of the skin without stripping it off its natural oils. The caring formula in these bathing crèmes helps maintain your skin's moisture barrier while delivering natural skin nourishment that goes deep into the surface layers of your skin. It creates a rich lather that replenishes your skin's nutrients while also leaving it feeling cared for and clean. The best part about this product range is that it is suitable for all skin types and you will totally fall for the soothing fruity aromas of the products.Kimirica'sCrème Bath range is Paraben free, SLS free, 100 per cent vegan and is not tested on animals.Specially created to give the most indulgent, luxurious and languish bathing experience, Kimirica's Crème Bathing range will help allow your body to relax in pure luxury.



Availability - https://www.kimirica.shop/collections/kimirica-creme-bath/products/kimirica-calla-lily-creme-bath



Tom Ford Beauty on Nykaa.com and Nykaa Luxe Stores



TOM FORD BEAUTY launches its signature fragrance line in India with Nykaa.com.



The omnipresent retailer platform is the city's destination for luxurious and premium brands. The latest Tom Ford signature fragrances, including the iconic fragrance, Tom Ford Black Orchid, will be available on Nykaa.com and Nykaa luxe stores. The brand is slated to debut at online retailers across India, where the brand is slated to showcase different saleable size variants to the Indian market.



Tom Ford - Black Orchid



Designed for both men and women, Tom Ford Black Orchid is a luxurious and sensual fragrance of rich, dark accords and an alluring potion of black orchid and spice. The fluted, black glass bottle expresses an unforgettable statement of iconic style and worldly glamour. With the unveiling of this launch, Nykaa will be offering the Black Orchid fragrances in 100ml, 50ml, and a special travel size of 10ml. The ribbed black bottle brings to consumers a fragrance that demonstrates timelessness and modernity. The current Black Orchid fragrance range consists of six key notes: Black Truffle, Bergamot, Black Orchid, Black Plum, Noir Gourmand, Accord, and Patchouli.



The latest edition of the elusive black orchid is created from Tom Ford's quest for the "perfect flower-luxurious, elegant, pure, and sophisticated".



