Win in Australia will go down as one of the greatest in Indian cricket history: Gavaskar

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Remembering India's come-from-behind triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2021 in Australia, former India captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar stated that the series will go down as 'one of the greatest wins' in Indian cricketing history.



Gavaskar's comments come ahead a docuseries titled 'Down Underdogs - India's Greatest Comeback' that will premiere on of Sony Sports on January 14, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of India's historic series win.



India, led by Ajinkya Rahane after Virat Kohli flew back home for paternity leave and many first-choice picks were unavailable due to injuries, defeated Australia 2-1 in a tightly-contested four-match series. After Australia won the day-night Adelaide Test, mainly on the back of bowling out India for 36, the tourists won in Melbourne, batted out for a nail-biting draw in Sydney and then staged a remarkable win at the Gabba in Brisbane.



"India's win in Australia early last year will go down as one of the greatest wins in Indian cricket history. To pick themselves up after the dismissal with their lowest ever Test score of 36 and then to beat a rampant home team is a tribute to the determination shown by the players and the leadership roles played by the captain Rahane, coach Ravi Shastri and his support group. I was privileged to be there and see a golden chapter being written in the history of Indian cricket," said Gavaskar.



The episodes of the docuseries are titled 'The Adelaide Aberration, 'Melbourne Magic', 'The Sydney Siege' and 'Brisbane Breached'.



Former Australia captain Michael Clarke applauded India's showings in the Test series after the Adelaide debacle.



"India picked an attack that worked. Different bowlers -- not everyone bowls the same, different tactics, different skills, different weapons, so the credit goes to India for their execution but also Australia might have taken for granted their success in the first Test."



Apart from Gavaskar and Clarke, current Test players like Mohammed Siraj and Hanuma Vihari, who played decisive roles in India winning the series are featured.





