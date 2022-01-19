Willem Dafoe to debut as 'SNL' host with Katy Perry as musical guest

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor and four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, who was most recently seen as the Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', will make his 'Saturday Night Live' debut on January 29.



The hugely popular comedy sketch show will also see Katy Perry as the musical guest, according to 'Variety'. For Perry, who is at present headlining her first Las Vegas residency, titled 'Play', at the Resorts World Theater, this will be her fourth 'SNL' appearance as a musical guest.



Apart from Perry, 'Variety' reports, 'SNL' regular Will Forte will be returning to Studio 8H for his first time as host on January 22. In addition to serving as writer and executive producer on Peacock's 'MacGruber', which began as a skit on 'SNL', Forte also stars in the show.



Earlier, Forte was a cast member on 'SNL' for eight years starting from 2002. During this period, he played the characters of Tim Calhoun, Greg Stink and the Falconer, among others.



