Will overcome obstacles created by those inside & outside the party to win 22 seats: Goa CM

Panaji, Jan 25 (IANS) In a subtle barb aimed at dissenters within the party, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the BJP would overcome obstacles laid in its party both by insiders and those outside the party to win 22 plus seats in the February 14 Assembly polls.



Speaking to reporters in Pernem sub district in North Goa, Sawant also said that the party was still in touch with former Chief Minister and ex-state president Laxmikant Parsekar, who quit the party last week after being denied a ticket, adding that he would be inducted back into the party soon.



"We are confident that we will win 22 plus seats in 2022. Irrespective of the fact that some of our own and those outside the party are trying to create obstructions, but people know for sure that this time too they will vote for a stable government which believes in development," Sawant told reporters.



The BJP has come under fire following the resignations of Parsekar and Utpal, the son of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, who also resigned from the party after he was denied a ticket to contest from the Panaji Assembly seat, which was represented by his late father since 1994.



"BJP is a national party and Parsekar sir is an ex CM and ex state president. We are still talking to him. I am confident that we will convince him and bring him back to the BJP," Sawant said.



--IANS

maya/dpb



