Will not allow any divisive forces on the soil of TN: Minister

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu on Friday said that no divisive force will be allowed to function in the soil of the state.



His reference was to the arrest of YouTuber Maridhas at Madurai on Thursday night, following tweets comparing Tamil Nadu under the DMK to Jammu and Kashmir, in wake of the crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat.



In his remarks at the 141st birth anniversary celebrations of C. Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, at the Madras High Court premises, the minister also said that Tamil Nadu was the best state as far as law and order was concerned.



In another reference to Maridhas, he said that some elements were trying to create divide in the society by spreading false campaigns on social media and that the government would deal harshly with such people.



Maridhas had, after the tragic helicopter crash at Coonoor leading to the loss of life of the CDS, his wife, and 11 other armed personnel, said in a tweet that Tamil Nadu is turning into another Kashmir under the DMK regime.



Sekar Babu said that the Madras High Court judges have been appreciating the performance of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on several occasions.



BJP state chief, K. Annamalai has come out against the arrest of Maridhas and said that the YouTuber was arrested due to "political vendetta" of the DMK. He said that the DMK was curtailing freedom of expression of individuals and said that another BJP leader, Kalyam Raman, and others were arrested by the DMK to "satisfy their ego".



--IANS

aal/vd

